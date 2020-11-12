Southwest Airlines coming to SRQ in 2021

“The Company is pursuing additional revenue opportunities that utilize idle aircraft and Employees to provide Southwest’s legendary Customer Service to new, popular destinations. As previously announced, the Company expects to commence new service to Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport on November 15, 2020; Montrose Regional Airport (Telluride and Crested Butte) and Yampa Valley Regional Airport (Steamboat Springs) on December 19, 2020; Chicago O’Hare International Airport on February 14, 2021; Colorado Springs Municipal Airport on March 11, 2021; and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in first half 2021. In addition to these previously announced destinations, today the Company announces its intention to commence new service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida in first quarter 2021,” reads the report.