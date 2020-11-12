Some nice weather ahead for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Eta moving further away from Florida our weather is improving as we get closer to the weekend.
Winds have come down and turned to the NW which is bringing in some much drier air in the mid to upper level of the atmosphere so expect a lot of sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend with highs in mid 80′s inland and low 80′s near the beaches. Lows will be in the low 70′s which is some 10 degrees above average.
Rain chances will stay low with all the dry air around so we will get a chance to dry out from the 4-7 inches of rain we saw with Eta. A cold front will move through on Tuesday and bring in some cooler weather our way which will stick around through Thursday. We are talking highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
In the tropics we are watching another disturbance labeled invest 98L south of Haiti in the Caribbean. It is a strong tropical wave which is moving west at 10-15 mph and is likely to develop into a tropical storm by the weekend. The next name up is Iota on the Greek Alphabet.
It looks like it will continue to move to the west toward Central America once again and could get strong again as it moves over the warm water of the western Caribbean. Right now the spaghetti plot of the forecast models are showing it staying to our south through Wednesday. We will keep a close eye on this system through next week as it is expected to hit Central America once again.
For boaters expect winds out of the N at 10 kts. with seas running 2 to 4 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.