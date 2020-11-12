Sarasota County announces re-openings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says Casey Key Road was held-up overnight and some areas will require repairs. The City says Water for the mid Casey Key site will be turned back on with a boil water notice in place until Friday.
Manasota Key Road has reopened to vehicular traffic. Roadways are open, but The City advises drivers to take caution in areas that may have some standing water.
SCAT: All routes, SCAT Plus (paratransit), and Siesta Trolley are resuming services.
For more information, see this Facebook live with Public Works Director Spencer Anderson. Anyone interested in monitoring beach conditions can do so at visitbeaches.org
