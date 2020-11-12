Play in the pool, not in floodwaters: tips to know about floodwaters

Floodwater graphic posted on Facebook by the Manatee County Emergency Management. (Source: Manatee County Emergency Management)
By ABC7 Staff | November 12, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:22 PM

FLORIDA (WWSB) - The Manatee County Emergency Management Facebook page shares tips on floodwater.

After Eta left much of the Sunshine State flooded with rainwater, the post seeks to remind Manatee County and Florida residents the importance of being safe around floodwater.

The post says water depth can change unexpectedly and floodwaters can contain chemicals, sewage, and disease. It also reminds people that unseen underwater debris can be sharp and cause injury.

