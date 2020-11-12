Play in the pool, not in floodwaters: tips to know about floodwaters

FLORIDA (WWSB) - The Manatee County Emergency Management Facebook page shares tips on floodwater.
After Eta left much of the Sunshine State flooded with rainwater, the post seeks to remind Manatee County and Florida residents the importance of being safe around floodwater.
The post says water depth can change unexpectedly and floodwaters can contain chemicals, sewage, and disease. It also reminds people that unseen underwater debris can be sharp and cause injury.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.