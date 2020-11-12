Palmetto PD locate and arrest escapee who managed to flee with his hands cuffed

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department have located and arrested a man who made an escape while handcuffed.
Police took Ronald Giroux into custody on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was wanted after he fled police custody on Nov. 3.
During the previous arrest, Ronald Giroux was taken to the Palmetto Police Department for questioning regarding his involvement in the recent robbery and burglary that took place at Suncoast Baptist Church on Oct. 19, 2020 and at Taco Bell on Oct. 30, 2020.
Police say Giroux gave police the false names of Luke Aaron Giovannettie, William J. Dongan, and William J. Gungon then fled while detectives were working on confirming his identity, escaping from the interview room and leaving the building. The subject was handcuffed (double-locked) behind his back but managed to slip them around to the front before fleeing from the room inside the Police Department.
Police say Giroux was still wearing his handcuffs when they arrested him on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.