More details released on Bradenton electrocution victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Beach Police department say a 65-year-old man was electrocuted to death in his home Wednesday during Tropical Storm Eta.
The incident occurred in the laundry room of his home.
Police were called out to the 211 Bay Drive North after receiving a 911 call yelling the address. When first responders arrived they spoke to a witness who said the victim, Mark Mixon, and himself were sand bagging the home at the time of the accident.
Police records obtained by ABC7 reveal the witness stepped away to get another sandbag from a truck outside of the home when Mixon stepped into his laundry room and began yelling for help. The witness thought the victim was having a heart attack.
Police say when the witness went to go help he felt an electrical shock which threw him back. He tried pulling the victim with a rake but got shocked again. That’s when he called police for help.
The police report indicates when first responders went in, they had to turn back around after realizing power was still present. FPL cut off the power in the area. First responders tried to revive Mixon but he had passed away.
Mixon also suffered a head injury but investigators believe it was from a fall during the incident.
Sgt. Lenard Diaz with the Bradenton Beach Police Department tells ABC7 they believe the dryer was plugged inside the flooded laundry room. There had been about four inches of water in the laundry room at the time of the incident.
