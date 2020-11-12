Manatee County Schools will reopen Friday, Nov. 13

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County schools will reopen Friday after Tropical Storm Eta moves out of the Suncoast.
The School District of Manatee County will be reopening schools tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 13 for both on-campus and hybrid instruction as well as eLearning. Two district schools there were activated as storm shelters. Both sites will be cleaned out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19.
Sarasota Schools reopened Thursday after analyzing the damage from Eta.
