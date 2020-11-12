Florida Department of Health releases its Thursday COVID-19 update

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday following multiple sites shutting down during Tropical Storm Eta.
The state is reporting a positivity rate of 7.35% with 5,534 new cases. That brings the total number of cases to 863,619 in the state since March.
72 new deaths have also been reported bringing the death count to 17,372. Manatee County and Sarasota County are reporting no new deaths.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 14,480 Residents: 14,318 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 162
Conditions and Care Deaths: 340 Hospitalizations* Residents: 920 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,646 (46%) Female: 7,517 (53%) Unknown/No data: 155 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,348 (9%) White: 7,910 (55%) Other: 2,313 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,747 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,008 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,236 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 3,074 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 14,480 Residents: 14,318 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 162
Conditions and Care Deaths: 340 Hospitalizations* Residents: 920 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,646 (46%) Female: 7,517 (53%) Unknown/No data: 155 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,348 (9%) White: 7,910 (55%) Other: 2,313 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,747 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,008 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,236 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 3,074 (21%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.