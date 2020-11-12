First Alert Weather: Eta continues to move away as sunshine returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearing the northeast coast of Florida, Eta continues to pull away from the Suncoast. In its wake a 100 year old record was shattered with 6.41 inch official total. Some areas got more.
This breaks the 1920 record of 4.7 inches and is more than 230% (by my calculation) greater than the total normal monthly rainfall of November, which is 1.93 inches. The highest wind speeds in the area were clocked at 52mph at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with a close second of 50 mph at Lakewood Ranch and many other area reports in the mid-40mph range. Surge heights were recorded to be 2-3 ft. The 10 am track keeps the storm moving away from the Suncoast.
The area saw many locations with roads still covered with water despite a low tide as surge fought against the draining storm water. As surge abates with slackening winds we will see the water recede most everywhere by afternoon. Scenes like the one below have been common along coastal areas and poor drainage areas in the last 24 hours.
The forecast is now for more sunshine and dry weather as we get to close the chapter on Eta. Its good to remember Eta should we ever be tempted to become complacent regarding tropical weather. Eta was only a tropical storm in it’s closest pass by us. It is also a good idea to empty all standing water from vessels that may have collected rainfall before the mosquitoes find it.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.