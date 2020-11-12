First Alert Weather: Eta continues to move away as sunshine returns

This breaks the 1920 record of 4.7 inches and is more than 230% (by my calculation) greater than the total normal monthly rainfall of November, which is 1.93 inches. The highest wind speeds in the area were clocked at 52mph at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with a close second of 50 mph at Lakewood Ranch and many other area reports in the mid-40mph range. Surge heights were recorded to be 2-3 ft. The 10 am track keeps the storm moving away from the Suncoast.