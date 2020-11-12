6AM update: Eta makes 4th landfall near Cedar Key, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: At 4AM Thursday, Tropical Storm Eta made its fourth landfall near Cedar Key, Florida. Maximum winds are still 50 mph at the center of the storm, moving to the northeast at 13 mph. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves toward Jacksonville by early afternoon. Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled for Sarasota County.
As of midnight, Sarasota Airport reported a record 6.41 inches of rain for November 11th. A peak wind gust of 53 mph was recorded at the airport, too. SRQ Airport expects to resume normal operations at 7AM today, Tampa at Noon. Flood Warnings continue this morning, along with Storm Surge Warnings along the Suncoast.
Storm surges of 3 to 5 feet above normal are still possible, especially at next high tide, which is 10:14am for Sarasota Bay. According to the website poweroutage.us, at 6AM nearly 14,000 Floridians are without power.
This is the fourth landfall for Eta. The storm hit Nicaragua last week as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, moved back to sea and then a second landfall over Cuba and the Florida Keys last weekend.
Eta is the 28th named storm in this record hurricane season. Tropical Storm Theta continues far to the east in the Atlantic as storm #29. And we are watching what could become Tropical Storm Iota developing in the Caribbean now. The previous record hurricane season was 2005, which produced 28 named storms. Hurricane season conrinues through November 30th.
