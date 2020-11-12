Double homicide in Englewood believed to be home invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) -The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says that two individuals were found deceased earlier this week at a home on Turner Street.
Investigators believe that the deaths, that happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2020 and began as a possible home invasion burglary leaving two deceased.
Major Crimes detectives continue to work diligently and we appreciate the publics patience with the release of information.
There is no additional information at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.