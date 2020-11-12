City residents asked to report flood damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is asking residents to report any flooding damage their homes and property may have suffered due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Flooding at any residential structure can be reported by emailing FloodInfo@sarasotaFL.gov. Someone may be available to help with home assessment.
The information will be used to assess the community’s flood risk for future storms and help the City develop its overall strategy of flood mitigation programs, projects and measures. The documentation could also be used to determine the homeowner’s eligibility for state or federal disaster funding if it becomes available.
Sarasota County officials report that parts of the city received more than 6 inches of rainfall Wednesday from the storm. Significant road flooding was observed in some areas, particularly on Lido Key.
