Tropical Storm Eta now moving north and continues to impact the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Eta maintains it strength and is moving north at 12 mph. The pressure is at 990 mb and the next advisory will be issued at 7:00 pm.
Watches & Warnings
Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Manatee, Sarasota and coastal Charlotte counties.
Tornado Watch in effect for the entire Suncoast through 5:00 pm. If this gets extended we will let you know.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect along the coast.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Suncoast through Friday afternoon.
Key Messages:
1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. Residents in this area should follow any advice given by local officials.
2. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected this evening and tonight along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Suwanee River, and are possible tonight and early Thursday from Suwannee River to Aucilla River. Interests elsewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of Eta.
3. Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue to spread northward across west and central Florida through Thursday. Additional flash and urban flooding will be possible in south Florida through Thursday, especially across previously inundated areas. Flash, urban, and isolated minor river flooding are expected across portions of west and north Florida through Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.