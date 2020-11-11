Tampa International to suspend service due to Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.11 due to Hurricane Eta, which continues to threaten the Tampa Bay region with strong winds.
All passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. The airport is NOT a storm shelter.
The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft.
Tampa International Airport is working closely with the National Weather Service to receive the latest updates on Eta. The storm is projected to bring tropical storm force winds of 40 miles per hour beginning late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening.
