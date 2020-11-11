Surfers attempt to ride the waves on Anna Maria Island during Tropical Storm Eta

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - As the outer bands of Eta made their way through Manatee County dozens of surfers were out on the water.
While the Beach patrol chief says people shouldn’t have been out on the water on Wednesday, surfers say it was the golden opportunity.
“So unusual to have surf like this for our gulf coast," Dan McClure, a local surfer and farmer, said. "Which usually doesn’t get much surf it’s usually water skiing not surf.”
There were big waves and unpredictable water, but surfers like McClure say a day like Wednesday doesn’t come around often.
He says he had his board waxed and ready to go the moment he heard a storm was brewing.
While the ABC7 team was out at Bradenton Beach, we saw two people who were helped by lifeguards after getting injured out on the waters.
" You should not be out here surfing and I don’t think you would come out here surfing unless you felt like you’re an experienced surfer because of the size of the waves," McClure said. “It’s overhead surf and it can hold you under.”
He says it was a fun day. McCLure says if you don’t have experience and are out on these waters during storms you could think you’re headed towards the grim reaper.
Beach Patrol says the waters are dangers not only on the day of the storm but a few days following.
