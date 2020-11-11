SRQ Airport will end all operations at 4 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ announces the airport will close at 4 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2020.
All remaining Air Carrier Flights arriving after 3:30 p.m. will be cancelled.
SRQ reminds patrons that the terminal building is not a shelter and will be closed to the public overnight.
To make changes in operations such as cancelled flights, closed offices/business, etc., contact airport operations at (941) 359-2770 Ext. 4300 or by emailing SRQOPS@SRQ-Airport.com
