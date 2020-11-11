Shelter opens for residents in Manatee County during storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm shelter is open in Manatee County. It’s giving people a safe place to ride out the big storm.
Manatee High School has been transformed into an evacuation shelter, at least for the night. Around 30 people deciding it’s the best place for them to be during this storm. Because of COVID, they are required to wear a mask, social distance and have their temperature taken.
“It’s really important for anybody to have a place they can go if the need arises," said David Underhill, Principal at Manatee High School. "We have a lot of people that live in our community that during these times when there’s a lot of rain and wind, they really need a place to get out of the weather, and to get a hot meal. We’ll feed them dinner tonight and we’ll feed them breakfast in the morning, so it’s critically important for the community to have a place like this.”
There was another storm shelter that had opened up in Manatee County at Mills Elementary School, but they had shut that one down because no one had shown up.
