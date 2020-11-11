SCAT ends operations for the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SCAT, SCAT Plus (paratransit), Siesta Key Breeze Trolley and On Demand Service suspends transportation at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
This closure is the same time as MCAT service suspension. SCAT anticipates resuming service tomorrow morning as scheduled, but ask patrons to watch for updates in case the weather has not improved.
For continued updates monitor the Sarasota County Government Facebook page, the Emergency Services Facebook page, and the Hurricane Preparedness page on scgov.net.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.