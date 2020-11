SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is restricting travel on and off the island for residents & emergency traffic only to include John Ringling Causeway Bridge, Bridge to Longboat near Ken Thompson Pkwy & John Ringling Blvd, Northbound U.S. 41 diverted onto Main St., Southbound U.S. 41 diverted Eastbound onto Fruitville Rd.