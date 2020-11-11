Sarasota County Sheriff’s employee accused of sexual battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office has placed an employee on administrative leave during a criminal investigation.
According to a release from the department Eric Farnsworth, 42 is accused of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 18.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the criminal investigation by investigators with the Sarasota Police Department. Farnsworth was immediately placed on administrative leave.
On Wednesday, Sarasota Police Department issued a warrant for Farnsworth’s arrest. He turned himself into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility the same evening however, prior to his booking, he was transported to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries.
Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the facility and held without bond until he is seen by a judge.
Farnsworth has worked with the sheriff’s office since 2004.
