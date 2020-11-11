Sandbags available to city residents at Public Works Annex in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials in Bradenton will distribute sandbags Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 to residents who live in the City of Bradenton due to Tropical Storm Eta. The storm is expected to bring significant rain and storm surge to the area.
Sandbags can be found at the Public Works Annex on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents are instructed to use 13th Ave. W to enter into the area behind the Annex located at 1411 9th St. W.
Sandbag distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car and a valid ID to demonstrate city residency will be required.
Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather information. Mayor Wayne Poston encourages city residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts. The emergency notification service is available at no cost.
Residents can enroll online from a link on the home page at www.cityofbradenton.com or text MyBradentonFL to 99411 to enroll with a smartphone. Those who need help with the enrollment process can call 941-932-9497.
