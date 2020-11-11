President Trump approves Florida Emergency Declaration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - President Trump has approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida in the aftermath of Eta.
The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Eta.
The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency for residents in the counties of Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Sumter.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.
