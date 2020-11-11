2:30 p.m. update: Eta downgraded to Tropical Storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The NOAA is reporting that Eta has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Florida Power & Light are beginning to report some outages in the Suncoast:
Florida Power & Light is reporting 1,010 customers reporting power outages in Manatee County. There have been 1,160 outages restored.
In Sarasota County there are 2.200 power outages. 3,310 have been restored.
Dangerous winds and storm surges are still expected. At 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that the system had weakened and was moving north-northeast at about 10 mph
There are still watches and warnings in effect.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Bonita Beach to Suwanee River Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Dry Tortugas
* Bonita Beach to Suwannee River Florida
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Steinhatchee River to Suwannee River Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.
