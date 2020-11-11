Meals on Wheels PLUS/The Food Bank of Manatee events cancelled

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food4Families Distribution scheduled for Nov. 11, 2020 at 4-6 p.m. is cancelled due to the impacts of Hurricane Eta. The event was expected to take place at Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th Street West in Bradenton The distribution has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the same location.
The Empty Bowls Drive-thru luncheon benefitting Meals on Wheels PLUS/The Food Bank of Manatee scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12th at Manatee Performing Arts Center is also cancelled.
Those who have purchased tickets for the Thursday event at Manatee Performing Arts Center will be automatically transferred to the guest list for the Friday, Nov. 13 Empty Bowls Drive-Thru at 8100 Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.
Those who had deliveries scheduled for Thursday, have the option for delivery on Friday.
Meals on Wheels Plus request all who cannot attend the event on the rescheduled date, consider their ticket purchase a donation in support of Meals on Wheels Plus' mission.
For additional assistance, email info@mealsonwheelsplus.org.
