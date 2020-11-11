Meals on Wheels PLUS/The Food Bank of Manatee events cancelled

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food4Families Distribution scheduled for Nov. 11, 2020 at 4-6 p.m. is cancelled due to the impacts of Hurricane Eta. The event was expected to take place at Renaissance on 9th located at 1816 9th Street West in Bradenton The distribution has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the same location.