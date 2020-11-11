Manatee County officials have issued voluntary evacuation for residents of Anna Maria Island

“This afternoon conditions will rapidly deteriorate and it’s going to be a rough night,” Saur said. “Residents whose homes normally experience storm force winds should make alternate plans. Residents know their area best and they should make plans now. If they’re affected by surge or flooding they need to go to the home of family or friends outside of those areas. They don’t have to leave the county but they need to get outside of those areas that normally flood.” “The biggest concern with a public shelter this year is the potential spread of COVID-19,” Litschauer said. “Shelter capacity is diminished so we cannot stress enough that the shelters must be a refuge of last resort. Find somewhere else to go, if you can.”At the end of a long regular meeting yesterday, County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency in advance of the storm’s arrival.