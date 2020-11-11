Local State of Emergency declared in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has declared a Local State of Emergency in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Eta. City Manager Tom Barwin in consultation with Mayor Hagen Brody approved the declaration.
The City of Sarasota says the declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary with storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico breaching portions of Ben Franklin Drive, additional localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
In conjunction with Sarasota County Emergency Management, City staff are monitoring the storm and making preparations. The City is clearing storm water drains, positioning mobile generators in key areas to ensure continuity of utilities services, notifying construction contractors to secure sites and construction cranes and more.
Public Works staff will monitor local street flooding closely, particularly at high tide at 9:38 p.m. tonight and 10:14 tomorrow morning.
