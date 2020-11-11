Local retirement community says they were ready for Tropical Storm Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the eye of Tropical Storm Eta inches closer to the Sunshine State, people across the Suncoast are hunkering down as they waited for the worst of the weather to pass by.
Retirement communities like Plymouth Harbor near St. Armands Circle said they were prepared for anything.
Water hit the sea wall outside of the patio of Plymouth Harbor, but the water wasn’t a concern for the retirement community.
The CEO of the facility, Harry Hobson, says they are in Phase One of their storm plan, and they had a meeting earlier on Wednesday about an ‘all hands on deck’ approach. He says it’s important for retirement communities in our area to stick together.
“As soon as we’re in an event like that all of that goes away and its about the residents and we have all signed on for that,” Hobson said.
While the storm remains a concern until it goes away from the Suncoast, they say the other worry is assuring everyone to maintain distance to prevent a spread of the coronavirus.
