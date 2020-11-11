How local captains prepared for Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Under the Ringling Bridge, the strong winds picked up since early Wednesday morning.
The waves were seen hitting the shore and rocking many boats that were out in Sarasota Bay. Before the winds and the rain got stronger, ABC7 spoke to Doug Ricciardi, also known as Captain Doug, of Tearin' Em Up Charters about how he and other local captains prepared for Eta.
“So it’s good to have a good insurance policy, also make sure your bolts pumped and everything is ready to go whether it’s on the water or on the trailer because it might mess everything up, so you have to make sure to stay on your maintenance and make sure everything is ready to go,” said Capt. Doug
As the strom passes through, he says he will stay home and play with his guitar or do some boat maintenance.
Now the big question is how he and other captains will pick up the pieces on Thursday morning?
“Let’s hope we don’t have a lot of flooding because that affects a lot of people and it’s probably going to be a cleanup day, let’s just pray that everything goes smooth for us,” he said.
