Holmes Beach pounded by Tropical Storm Eta on Wednesday

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The waves grew higher and higher on Holmes Beach on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Eta impacted the Suncoast.
Unlike other beaches in Manatee County, Holmes Beach was mostly empty, as people took cover from the heavy rain and strong winds.
ABC7 spoke to William Tokajer, the Holmes Beach Chief of Police, about the conditions and he says Eta was caused much flooding and asked for residents not to come out of their homes.
Tokajer also said that officers have helped three people so far who ended up in ditches.
“If you can’t see the stripes on the road, if you think that you’re not on the road and can’t see the right or the left then you’re in a ditch,” Tokajer said.
He said they’ll (police) continue patrolling the area, as it’s all hands on deck at the department.
