Governor Ron DeSantis issues Executive Order regarding Hurricane Eta

“I submit this request in anticipation of the impacts of Hurricane Eta which as of the most recent National Weather Service forecast includes potential impacts to a majority of the west coast of Florida,” DeSantis writes in the letter. “Eta will make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Central Florida, areas of Florida on the eastern side of the storm’s circulation will experience heavy rainfall in excess of three to six inches of over the next five days. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for twenty-one Florida counties due to the expectation that excessive rainfall amounts combined with above normal saturated soil conditions will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding and tree damage from any heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta.”