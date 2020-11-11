Flooding from Tropical Storm Eta forces evacuations on Lido Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flooding has been one of the biggest concerns from Tropical Storm Eta. Parts of Lido Key found itself under water on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
ABC7 covered all of the action on the island and spoke to one tourist who found himself in the middle of a scary situation.
“At 9:00 a.m. this morning, the rain starting coming down hard, and I got a little nervous,” Kevin Hancock said.
Hancock was visiting from Missouri and staying at Gulf Gate Motel and Resort on Lido Key, but within hours of waking up today he had to evacuated from his hotel room.
Tropical Storm Eta caused major flooding on Benjamin Franklin Drive. Water from the flood poured into the hotel’s property.
“We called our friends to pick us up for lunch and thank god they arrived when they did because by that point Gulf water was just running up like a river into our room," Hancock said. "They had offered us another room up above, but by that point we knew we had to get out because we wouldn’t be able to come back.”
Multiple hotels on Lido Key had to evacuate the first floors of their hotels. Flooding continues to worsen on Lido Key as the evening continues.
