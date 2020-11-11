City of Venice announces closures due to inclement weather

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, Humphris Park, the South Jetty walkway, and the Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park are closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Eta.
The City of Venice will reopen the facilities once conditions improve, as determined by the City.
Venice City Hall is also closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
The City asks that residents continue to monitor the City of Venice and Sarasota County webpages as well as Venice, Florida Municipal Government and Sarasota County Emergency Services on Facebook.
