City of North Port announces temporary closures
City of North Port Counter Service Suspended
By ABC7 Staff | November 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 6:07 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All North Port City Government operated facilities will be closed to the public until 1p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the City of North Port says. The closures are due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Government operated facilities include City Hall, Community Centers, North Port Aquatics Center, Records, Utilities, and more.

Currently, Warm Mineral Springs Park (independently operated) will be open as normal. The City of North Port says no significant impacts, including flooding, have been reported.

The City urges residents to continue to check for updates at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts

