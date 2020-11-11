City of North Port announces temporary closures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All North Port City Government operated facilities will be closed to the public until 1p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the City of North Port says. The closures are due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Government operated facilities include City Hall, Community Centers, North Port Aquatics Center, Records, Utilities, and more.
Currently, Warm Mineral Springs Park (independently operated) will be open as normal. The City of North Port says no significant impacts, including flooding, have been reported.
The City urges residents to continue to check for updates at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts
