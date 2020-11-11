5AM Wednesday Update: Tropical Storm Warnings in Effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The track of Tropical Storm Eta changed drastically overnight, bringing the center of the storm much closer to the Suncoast tonight.
Wind and rain intensity will increase through the day and peak tonight.
Steady winds of 30+mph will develop, with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. Coastal areas will see stronger winds than inland parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet are also possible with the peak near high tide, which is 9:38pm tonight.
Bands of heavy rain are still possible Thursday morning, then conditions will dry out as the storm moves farther north by Thursday afternoon. Rain totals of 2″ to 3″ are likely by the end of the storm Thursday. Landfall could occur midday Thursday well north of Tampa on the current track.
