11AM Wednesday Update: Heavy rain bands developing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eta is now a Category 1 hurricane today with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Wind and rain will increase in intensity through the day and peak tonight.
Coastal areas will see stronger winds than inland parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet are also possible with the peak near high tide, which is 9:38pm tonight. And a Tornado Watch is also in effect until 5pm with the threat of isolated tornado activity as the storm gets closer.
Bands of heavy rain are still possible Thursday morning, then conditions will dry out as the storm moves farther north by Thursday afternoon. Rain totals of 3″ to 6″ are possible by the end of the storm Thursday, with some locally heavier amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect. Landfall could occur midday Thursday well north of Tampa on the current track.
