Tropical Storm Watches reissued for parts of the Suncoast until further notice

Although Theta will be moving over progressively cooler SSTs and within moderate wind shear conditions, the air mass is expected to remain unstable for the next day or so, which should be supportive of deep convection. Therefore, little change is strength is indicated during that time. Some weakening is anticipated later in the forecast period as the airmass becomes more stable. By the end of the 5-day forecast period, the combination of the cooler waters and an approaching trough should result in extratropical transition.