Tropical Storm Watches reissued for parts of the Suncoast until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Eta has made the turn north now and just off the coast of western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The pressure is currently at 992 mb and the next advisory will be at 7:00pm.
Tropical Storm Watches in effect
• Coastal Manatee
• Coastal Sarasota
• Just offshore in the Gulf waters
Theta goes from a Subtropical Storm to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with wind gusts up to to 85 mph. The storm is moving east-northeast at 14 mph with a pressure of 989 mb.
Although Theta will be moving over progressively cooler SSTs and within moderate wind shear conditions, the air mass is expected to remain unstable for the next day or so, which should be supportive of deep convection. Therefore, little change is strength is indicated during that time. Some weakening is anticipated later in the forecast period as the airmass becomes more stable. By the end of the 5-day forecast period, the combination of the cooler waters and an approaching trough should result in extratropical transition.
Disturbance 1
A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.
