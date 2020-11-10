Special weather statement issued for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms are moving through the Suncoast near Myakka River State Park about 12 miles east of Sarasota.
Wind gusts of up to 50 MPH are possible throughout the area.
Potential areas affected include North Port, Bradenton, Sarasota, Palmetto, Arcadia, Anna Maria Island, Saint Armands Key, North Sarasota, Memphis, Lakewood Ranch, South Sarasota and Ellenton.
If you are safe in the aftermath and have suffered any damage as a result, feel free to submit your storm photos here.
