Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin plans to retire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin plans to present a Retirement Transition Plan to the City Commission on Dec. 7, according to the City of Sarasota.
His decision comes after Erik Arroyo, Kyle Battie, and Liz Alpert were sworn in as City Commissioners.
Barwin wrote a letter addressed to Arroyo following a conversation the two city leaders had on the morning of Nov. 9, 2020.
The letter says that Barwin is planning to prepare a Retirement Transition Plan that he expects to complete and have reviewed at the City Commission’s regular Dec. 7, 2020 meeting.
“With a lengthy meeting on Monday, November 16th, and a professional transition planning process well underway, I am confidant that placing the item on the December 7th agenda will facilitate both your, my and Sarasota’s goals with ample time for City Attorney Fournier to review the Retirement Transition Plan Agreement. I appreciate the constructive comments in terms of crafting the plan/agreement,” Barwin wrote.
Barwin has held his position since 2012.
