Passenger traffic at SRQ increases, new nonstop services coming in November

“We continue to see our airport rebounding much faster than other airports across the country," Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of SRQ says. "Our October passenger level was just shy of where it was in 2018 and each month, we continue to see our passenger levels climb. Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented numerous measures to create a clean and safe environment for travelers who use our airport. We are excited to welcome back our residents and visitors as we enter our busy holiday season.”