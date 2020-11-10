Passenger traffic at SRQ increases, new nonstop services coming in November

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passenger traffic in October at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) increased to 69 percent of the 2019 level.
According to a press release from SRQ, passengers totaled 110,883 for that month, compared to 160,327 passengers in October 2019.
The year-to-date figures show that airport passenger traffic is down 35 percent compared to 2019, with 1,011,677 passengers using the airport so far this year.
“We continue to see our airport rebounding much faster than other airports across the country," Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of SRQ says. "Our October passenger level was just shy of where it was in 2018 and each month, we continue to see our passenger levels climb. Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented numerous measures to create a clean and safe environment for travelers who use our airport. We are excited to welcome back our residents and visitors as we enter our busy holiday season.”
SRQ says November will bring additional air service with JetBlue Airways starting new nonstop service to Newark, NJ. Allegiant Airlines will begin a new nonstop flight to Boston, MA, and returning seasonal service to Louisville, KY, and South Bend, IN.
Delta Air Lines will return service to New York, NY, and Sun Country Airlines returns seasonal service to Minneapolis, MN.
SRQ currently has eight airlines providing nonstop service to 36 destinations.
