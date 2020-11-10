North Port announces changes to City Hall COVID-19 safety protocol

Prior to picking up a permit you must make a payment then call or email the Building Division to let them know you will be picking up. You can do this by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com or call 941-429-7044 prior to arrival. The Building Division also recently installed a drop box for permits! The drop box is a 24/7, secure, and convenient option for anyone who needs to submit a permit to the Building Division.