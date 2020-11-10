North Port announces changes to City Hall COVID-19 safety protocol

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A number of COVID-19 cases internally has prompted some temporary changes at North Port City Hall.
Starting immediately, first floor services and interactions are being reduced.
All departments are still available online and over the phone, beginning Nov. 10, some City of North Port facilities will be closing to public traffic until further notice. There are still to contact those departments that you need.
City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd. will be closed to walk-ins for permitting, planning, and utility payments. To assist with this, the drive-thru window on the east side of the building will be open for those needs. This includes documents and payments for planning and zoning, code enforcement, and lien payoff requests. You can pick up/ drop off permits at the Utilities drive-thru.
Prior to picking up a permit you must make a payment then call or email the Building Division to let them know you will be picking up. You can do this by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com or call 941-429-7044 prior to arrival. The Building Division also recently installed a drop box for permits! The drop box is a 24/7, secure, and convenient option for anyone who needs to submit a permit to the Building Division.
- Permitting
- Payments for the Permitting Department MUST be made ahead of time through the City website or by phone.
- Any questions for Planning/Zoning, Code Enforcement/Lien Payoff Requests or Permitting must be handled through the respective offices. Drive-thru staff are not familiar with the specifics on those issues.
Here is a list of other changes directly from the city.
Building Department: Staff is still available by phone 941-429-7044 or email at bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com. You can apply for/check the status of your permit, schedule/cancel your inspection and more at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit
Code Enforcement – Code enforcement officers are still working throughout the City. Staff can be reached at 941-429-7186.
Planning & Zoning - The Planning Division offices are closed until further notice. Staff can be reached at 941-429-7156. You can submit plans electronically at planninginfo@cityofnorthport.com and mail in payments to City Hall 4970 City Hall Blvd. Attn: Planning Division or bring them to the Utilities drive-thru.
Utilities: As stated above, the drive-thru will be open and accepting payments. Questions regarding your Utilities account may be addressed by calling 941-429-7122. Due to call volume, please leave a message if prompted, and a customer service representative will return your call. You may also email Customer Care at NPUtilities@cityofnorthport.com.
All other inquires can be made by calling 941-429-7000. You can find all of the City’s info on COVID-19 by visiting www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
