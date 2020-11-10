Mote Marine Laboratory announces new projects for the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixteen projects from Mote Marine have been selected for the second year of the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative led by Mote in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The sixteen Mote and partner-led projects will be awarded over $2.1 million in total grant support.
A panel of scientists from eight different agencies and institutions reviewed the partner led grant proposals submitted--the strongest proposals were presented to the Red Tide Initiative Technical Advisory Council on Oct. 2, 2020.
“The projects selected for this round are made up of extremely diverse and innovative technologies, something that is really exciting for us at Mote and impactful for the Initiative,” said Mote President & CEO, Dr. Michael P. Crosby. “We know that there will be no one single silver bullet for mitigating red tide and its effects, so we are supporting developing technologies and methodologies that range from physical to chemical controls, early prevention to bloom treatment, projects led by universities, independent nonprofits like Mote, and for-profit businesses. We know that when we bring in the best and brightest from a variety of sectors we’re more likely to find solutions, and that’s what makes the Initiative such an exciting endeavor.”
Learn more about the Red Tide Initiative and the full list of Mote and partner-led projects at redtidemtdi.org
