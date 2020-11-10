Manatee County Commissioners declare racism in the county a public health crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Some Suncoast leaders are trying to improve race relations by taking a stand against what they are calling systemic racism.
Tuesday morning, Manatee County Commissioners did more than just talk about it, they approved a proclamation declaring racism as more than just a state of mind, they say it’s a public health crisis. The proclamation supports all efforts to address racism and public health disparities.
Some examples laid out in the proclamation include some sobering statistics that show the racial divide. According to Manatee County’s Florida Department of Health’s Health Equity Profile, minorities in the county have a lower median income. It states the average median income for a black individual is $39,296, the average for a Hispanic individual is $41,883, and a white individual is $57,948.
The proclamation also lays out the health divide between blacks and whites in Manatee County. It states according to the county’s DOH, black residents are more likely to be overweight or obese and die of heart disease, cancer, or stroke. It also notes during this pandemic, according to a recent CDC-MMWR study, blacks are hospitalized at a higher rate from COVID-19 and studies show they are twice as likely to die from the Coronavirus as whites.
Third Vice-Chair for Manatee County Commission, Reggie Bellamy, said he hopes this can help the county start to mend the divide.
“I may not be George Floyd, but I have had a knee on the back of my neck for my entire life. We have a lot of struggles in our communities, but we as leaders and individuals that are out amongst the crowd, take advantage of this declaration. Do your part and listen to minorities that may have a struggle,” said Commissioner Bellamy.
The proclamation states a number of ways to help work towards fixing these issues. They include enhancing diversity and ensuring antiracism principals among leadership. Always promoting and supporting policies that prioritize the health of all people. As well as identifying clear goals and objectives to combat the issue, including periodic reports to the board.
