Florida Department of Health reports 69 new COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is releasing its latest dashboard update for Tuesday, Nov 10.
The state is reporting 4,316 new cases of COVID-19. 852,174 total cases have been reported since March. On Tuesday, 69 new deaths were reported statewide. Manatee County is reporting three new deaths and Sarasota is reporting one new death related to COVID-19.
Florida resident deaths has reached 17,248 and 212 non-residents have died in state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 14,281 Residents: 14,125 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 156
Conditions and Care Deaths: 340 Hospitalizations* Residents: 913 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,553 (46%) Female: 7,415 (52%) Unknown/No data: 157 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,339 (9%) White: 7,803 (55%) Other: 2,302 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,681 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,965 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,094 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 3,066 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 10,529 Residents: 10,398 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 131
Conditions and Care Deaths: 352 Hospitalizations* Residents: 830 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 46
Gender: Male: 4,802 (46%) Female: 5,520 (53%) Unknown/No data: 76 (<1%)
Race: Black: 739 (7%) White: 6,129 (59%) Other: 1,123 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,407 (23%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,435 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,986 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 2,977 (29%)
