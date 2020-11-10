Florida Department of Health reports 69 new COVID-19 deaths

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | November 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 2:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is releasing its latest dashboard update for Tuesday, Nov 10.

The state is reporting 4,316 new cases of COVID-19. 852,174 total cases have been reported since March. On Tuesday, 69 new deaths were reported statewide. Manatee County is reporting three new deaths and Sarasota is reporting one new death related to COVID-19.

Florida resident deaths has reached 17,248 and 212 non-residents have died in state.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 14,281   Residents: 14,125   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 156

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 340   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 913     Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 6,553  (46%)   Female: 7,415 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 157 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,339  (9%)   White: 7,803  (55%)   Other: 2,302  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,681  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,965  (28%)   Not-Hispanic: 7,094  (50%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,066  (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 10,529   Residents: 10,398   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 131

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 352   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 830     Non-Residents: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 46

Gender:   Male: 4,802  (46%)   Female: 5,520 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 76 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 739  (7%)   White: 6,129  (59%)   Other: 1,123  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,407  (23%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,435  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,986  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,977  (29%)

