First Alert Weather: 10 AM advisory for Eta

When the storm passed over Florida yesterday the tropical storm force winds extended 300 miles from the center of Eta. Currently the tropical storms are from the center. At this size the storm would have a very small chance of producing winds as strong as we saw Monday. Rain could extend to the coast as the storm approaches but rainfall appears to be limited to bursts of fast moving storms with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. We will monitor for stronger storms but severe weather is currently not in the forecast.