First Alert Weather: 10 AM advisory for Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eta is smaller storm but growing. It has been sitting over the warm water of the Florida loop current and has increased in strength and shows better structure. It has been stationary overnight feeding on the warm water and growing large thunderstorms in the low wind shear environment. Recall that sear is the measure of the ripping winds that destroy thunderstorms in a tropical cyclone. So if the shear is lower the cyclone is better able to grow
The current track keeps the Suncoast out of the cone of uncertainty. That is great news, but effects will still be felt outside the cone and is highly dependent on the size and strength of the storm. Tides could be a bit higher, and rip currents could be an issue on Thursday and Friday.
When the storm passed over Florida yesterday the tropical storm force winds extended 300 miles from the center of Eta. Currently the tropical storms are from the center. At this size the storm would have a very small chance of producing winds as strong as we saw Monday. Rain could extend to the coast as the storm approaches but rainfall appears to be limited to bursts of fast moving storms with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. We will monitor for stronger storms but severe weather is currently not in the forecast.
As the storm lifts north our weather improves for the weekend. Again, all of this hinges on the storm remaining at a distance from the coast. If Eta grows stronger it is more likely to get closer and the impacts become larger. Stay tunes.
