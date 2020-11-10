Eta far away Tuesday morning, still may bring heavier rain to Suncoast Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eta starts Tuesday morning nearly stationary close to the western tip of Cuba. The storm has weakened overnight with maximum winds at 50 mph. It could get stronger as it moves north for the rest of the week, but likely to stay below hurricane strength.
The latest official and “spaghetti model” tracks for Tropical Storm Eta keep it much farther west than previous tracks, staying in the Gulf of Mexico.
There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm is by the end of the week. It comes closest to the Suncoast Thursday, and that’s when we have a better chance of seeing some heavier rains associated with the storm.
Small Craft Advisories are in effect today but no other watches or warnings at this time. We will continue to track the storm closely as the track becomes better defined. And look for updates on our Facebook page with live updates at 7AM, 10AM, 1PM and 4PM after updates from the National Hurricane Center. And Meteorologists John Scalzi and Bob Harrigan will have live updates on ABC7 News during our regularly scheduled newscasts.
