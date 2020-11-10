Eta far away Tuesday morning, still may bring heavier rain to Suncoast Thursday

Small Craft Advisories are in effect today but no other watches or warnings at this time. We will continue to track the storm closely as the track becomes better defined. And look for updates on our Facebook page with live updates at 7AM, 10AM, 1PM and 4PM after updates from the National Hurricane Center. And Meteorologists John Scalzi and Bob Harrigan will have live updates on ABC7 News during our regularly scheduled newscasts.