Attorney General Moody Urges Veterans and Service Members to Use Statewide Legal Helpline

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Florida veterans and service members that the Florida Veterans Legal Helpline is available to help protect them against fraud, identity theft and other legal issues.
Since the start of the partnership, more than 150 referrals have been sent to the the helpline, which provides advice and counsel to those who qualify. The helpline also provides assistance to veterans on a range of legal issues such as consumer protection, identity theft, family law, housing and benefits.
