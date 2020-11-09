Tropical Storm Eta’s cone of uncertainty shifts more west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Eta has weakened with the latest 4:00 pm advisory with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving southwest at 16 mph and the cone of uncertainty has shifted west. The storm will start to encounter cooler Gulf waters and upper level wind shear late in the workweek which will start to slowly breakdown the system.
Key Messages:
1. Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across portions of Cuba, the Bahamas, and southern Florida and spread north into central Florida. Additional flash flooding is possible across inundated urban areas of southeast Florida today. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for Cuba, the Bahamas and the remainder of southern Florida over the next several days.
2. Eta could approach the Florida Gulf Coast later this week as a tropical storm, and possibly bring impacts from rain, wind, and storm surge. Interests in this area should monitor the progress of Eta and updates to the forecast this week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.