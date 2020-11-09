Tropical Storm Eta slowing down and local impacts are still possible midweek as it nears the west coast of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Eta is near western Cuba with sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm has slowed down and is moving southwest at 9 mph. While the cone of uncertainty is quite large and expands all the way from southeastern Louisiana to Tallahassee, FL, most of the Suncoast is now of of the cone.
Key Messages:
1. Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across portions of Cuba, the Bahamas, and southern Florida and spread north into central Florida. Additional flash and urban flooding, especially across previously inundated areas, will be possible in South Florida tonight. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for Cuba, the Bahamas and the remainder of southern Florida over the next several days.
2. Eta could approach the Florida Gulf Coast later this week as a tropical storm, and possibly bring impacts from rain, wind, and storm surge. Interests in this area should continue to monitor the progress of Eta and updates to the forecast this week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.