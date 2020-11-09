Tropical Storm Eta moves away from Florida Monday, tropical force winds still possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Eta starts Monday 45 mile north of Key West. The storm will move more to the west and eventually to the southwest today as it moves away from Florida.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Suncoast ands areas southward today. Wind is mainly what we will see today with tropical force winds, 39 mph and higher, possible. As few rain showers or thunderstorms are also possible, but very widely scattered and minimal Monday and Tuesday.
Tuesday the storm is likely to move to the north and could become a Category 1 hurricane. On that track will push closer to the Suncoast by Wednesday. There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to the track of the storm by the end of the week. The officially track continues a push to the northeast Thursday and Friday.
However, the last “spaghetti model” tracks of several computer models suggest the storm could actually move west away from Florida starting Friday.
We will continue to track the storm closely as the track becomes better defined. And look for updates on our Facebook page with live updates at 7 AM, 10 AM and 1 PM after updates from the National Hurricane Center.
