Sarasota Police seeking suspect in shooting

Officials have identified the suspect as Detravion Graham, 24. He is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-2685 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com