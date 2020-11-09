Sarasota Police seeking suspect in shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Cocoanut Avenue
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m.
According to investigators, an adult female was shot and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries. She is currently stable. The suspect, known to the victim, has not been arrested at this time.
Officials have identified the suspect as Detravion Graham, 24. He is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-2685 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.